NIELIT Admit Card 2020 released for CCC, BCC. Check exam date, direct link to download hall ticket

NIELIT Admit Card 2020 released

NIELIT Admit Card 2020: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released the NIELIT admit card for CCC/BCC/CCCP/ECC examination 2020. The NIELIT exam date has also announced and DLC (CCC/BCC/CCCP/ECC) is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to February 7. Candidates who had applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access.

The NIELIT Admit Cards for courses like Computer Concepts, Basic Computer Course, CCC Plus, ECC, Digital Village Project were released today while for IT, 'O', 'A', 'B' and 'C' Level examination the admit cards were released on December 30.

How to download NIELIT Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit official website -- nielit.gov.in

Step 2: Click on tab 'Student Zone' on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Admit Card link

Step 4: Click on the button which says 'Click Here' right opposite the name of your respective course

Step 5: Input the details asked on the page in the respective fields

Step 6: Verify and Submit the details on the website

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket

Direct link for NIELIT Admit Card 2020