NEET PG 2020 exam to be held tomorrow. Important details inside

NEET PG 2020: National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam 2020 on December 31, 2019. Thousands of doctors across India are going to write their NEET PG 2020 exam which is scheduled to be held on January 5, in a single session for MD, MS and PG courses available at various government and private colleges in the country. The NEET PG admit card 2020 is still available on the official website-- nbe.edu.in, those who have not downloaded their hall ticket yet should do so today.

NEET PG 2020: Important documents to carry

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2020 exam tomorrow should carry the following documents to get entry into the exam hall:

1. Printed copy of Admit card with their photo pasted on it

2. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI registration to be retained by the test centre

3. An original photo id like PAN card, Driving license, Voter ID, Passport, and Aadhaar Card (with the photograph)

NEET PG 2020: Timings

The entry to the examination centre will begin at 1:30 pm. Candidates will go through Biometric Registration after entering the examination hall. The entry to the examination hall will close at 3:00 pm. The NEET PG 2020 examination will begin at 3:30 pm and conclude at 7:00 pm.

NEET PG Admit Card 2020

It should be noted that only those candidates who had submitted their application form along with the requisite application fee successfully will be able to download the NEET PG Admit Card 2020. The NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will not be available to the candidates by any other means.

How to download NEET PG Admit Card 2020?

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

2. Click on 'admit card' and login to the portal

3. Your NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the NEET PG admit card and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Candidates can download their admit cards from the below mentioned direct link

Direct Link To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Details on NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry their NEET PG Admit Card 2020 to the examination hall. The students' details, such as the roll number and entrance test venue will be mentioned on the NEET PG admit card 2020. Students must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.

NEET PG 2020 Result

The NEET PG 2020 result will be declared by January 31. The result will be released on the official NBE website.

The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2020 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2020 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

