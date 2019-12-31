NEET PG Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI NEET PG Admit Card 2020 to be released today

NEET PG Admit Card 2020: The National Board of Examinations has released the admit cards for NEET PG 2020, an official notification has said. Candidates can download their NEET PG admit card 2020 from the official website. Candidates should note that the admit cards of NEET PG 2020 have been released in the online mode. Students can download their admit cards following some simple steps. A direct link to download the NEET PG Admit Card 2020 has also been provided

NEET PG Admit Card 2020

It should be noted that only those candidates who had submitted their application form along with the requisite application fee successfully will be able to download the NEET PG Admit Card 2020. The NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will not be available to the candidates by any other means.

How to download NEET PG Admit Card 2020?

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

2. Click on 'admit card' and login to the portal

3. Your NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the NEET PG admit card and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Candidates can download their admit cards from the below mentioned direct link

Direct Link To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Details on NEET PG Admit Card 2020

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry their NEET PG Admit Card 2020 to the examination hall. The students' details, such as the roll number and entrance test venue will be mentioned on the NEET PG admit card 2020. Students must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.