NEET 2020 application correction window opens today. Here's how you can rectify errors on your form

NEET 2020 application correction window opens today

NEET 2020 Application Correction: Do you want to make some corrections in your NEET 2020 application submitted online? Candidates who wish to make corrections to their NEET forms will be able to do so today (January 15) as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the NEET 2020 application correction window. According to a notification by the NTA, the application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will commence today.

Candidates should note that they would be able to make changes or correct errors on their previously submitted NEET 2020 forms. The same can be done by visiting the official NEET website. The NEET 2020 Application Correction Window will remain open till January 31, 2020.

NEET 2020 Application Correction: Details

Candidates who wish to check and rectify errors on their NEET 2020 forms should note that they will be able to rectify details like examination centre, academic details, images and some All India Quota and State Quota categories. The newly submitted details will later be corroborated by different medical institutes that use NEET 2020 score to grant admission to medical aspirants. Students should rectify their NEET 2020 forms only if there are errors to be corrected.

NEET 2020 Application: Correction of personal details

Candidates who log in to the official NEET website ntaneet.nic.in should cross-verify their personal details like - spellings, dates and categories. Some important sections to cross-check would include your name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, the selected category and more. Students should note that the information provided on the NEET 2020 form would be printed on the NEET admit card as well, hence, all details should be correct.