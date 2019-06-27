NATA Admit Card 2019 released by Council of Architecture; here's how to download from nata.in

Image Source : PTI NATA Admit Card 2019 released

NATA Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Council of Architecture (COA). Candidates who had appeared for the NATA 2019 exam should visit the official website nata.in to download their admit cards.

The NATA 2019 exam was conducted on July 7 this year.

According to an earlier notification, the NATA Admit Card 2019 was supposed to be released on June 24. The same, however, has been released today.

How to download NATA Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website nata.in

2. Click on 'NATA Registration and Results'

3. Click on the link that states 'admit card'

4. Enter the NATA application number and password

5. Download the NATA admit card

Alternatively, students may also click on the below mentioned link to download the admit card directly

NATA Admit Card 2019: Details

Students should note that it is mandatory to carry the NATA Admit Card 2019 to the exam center, failing which the entry to the exam hall would be denied. The admit card of NATA 2019 will contain important information like examination centre examination details.

The admit card of NATA 2019 will contain details like the candidates' name, roll number, gender and category, examination name, reporting time to the centre, exam centre name and address, photograph and signature images and the instructions to be followed by the candidates for the examination.

NATA 2019 exam

NATA 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019, from 10 AM to 1: 15 PM. Candidates who have applied for the July examination need to report to the examination centre with the NATA 2019 admit card, a valid photo ID proof. NATA 2019 will be conducted in two parts.

Part A will be held in the online mode from 10 AM to 11 AM wherein the candidates need to attempt Multiple Choice Questions from Mathematics and General Aptitude for a total of 120 marks.

In the last two hours (11:15 Am to 1:15 PM) candidates need to attempt the drawing test where candidates are required to attempt 2 questions for 40 marks.