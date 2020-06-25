MHT CET 2020 postponed in Maharashtra. Check details for new CET dates

Image Source : PTI MHT CET 2020 postponed in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra CET (Common Entrance Test Cell) exam has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to postpone the CET exam was announced by state minister Uday Samant said on Monday. According to an official statement, Higher and Technical Education Minister Samant said the decision was taken following demands from students and parents.

Students who were preparing for the Maharashtra CET exams should note that as of now, no fresh dates for the Maharashtra CET exams have been notified.

The entrance will be conducted once the situation in the state is better and conducting such exams becomes safe.

The MHCET 2020 was supposed to be held from July 4 for admission into various undergraduate programs in colleges across the state. Over 5 lakh students were supposed to appear for entrance tests for college admissions this year.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak in the nation, all educational institutes have been shut down in the country since March 21. Thus, the college exams and entrance exams are being postponed across the country.

