Jharkhand JAC 11th Admit Card 2020 to be released today. Direct link to download

Jharkhand JAC 11th Admit Card 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 11th board admit card 2020 today. The council confirmed that it will release the date of the Jharkhand Board Exam online. Principals of each school will have to login using their User ID and password and download the admit cards of all students appearing in the board exam.

JAC will conduct the Jharkhand board written examinations from March 5 onwards. Nearly 3 lakh students will appear for JAC Class 11th examination 2020.

The Jharkhand JAC 11th Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded online at the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, after it is released. However, a direct link to download admit card for Jharkhand JAC Class 11th borad examination is given below.

Steps to download Jharkhand JAC 11th Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website of JAC-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. In recent announcements section, Click on "Class 11 admit card" link

3. Go to school Login

4. Enter your login Id and password

5. Click on submit

6. Your JAC 11th Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Jharkhand JAC 11th Admit Card 2020 | Important information for candidates

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket. Also, the details have to appropriate in the JAC 11th Hall Ticket 2020.