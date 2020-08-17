JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released by NTA. Get direct link to download hall ticket

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released by NTA

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released: The National Testing Agency or NTA released the admit card for engineering entrance exam JEE on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants who had registered for the entrance examinations can visit the official website to download their hall ticket. They also click on the direct link given below.

NTA released JEE Main 2002 Admit Card following the dismissal of a plea by the Supreme Court demanding postponement of the engineering entrance exam due to the rising number of COVID-19. Due to this the Admit Card, which was supposed to release before August 15, delayed by NTA. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit official exam website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link 1 / Link 2 for downloading JEE Main admit card 2020

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the given field

Step 4: Verify the details and click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Download and take printout for future reference

JEE Mains Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

