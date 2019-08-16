HAL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announces new jobs. Check vacancies, last date to apply

Job vacancies with HAL

Good news for those who have been seeking jobs with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited! HAL is inviting applications for a number of posts which include ITI Apprentice for Fitter, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician and other trades. Candidates who are interested to apply with the HAL should note that the last date is August 31, 2019.

HAL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

ITI Apprentice

Disciplines

Fitter

Turner

Mechanical-Refrigeration and Air-Condition

Mechanic Motor Vehicle

Carpenter

Electrician

Electronics Mechanic

Wielder (Gas and Electrician)

Machinist

COPA

Draughtsman (Mechanical)

Instrument Mechanic

Painter General

Tailor man/Cutting and Tailoring

Draughtsman (Civil )

Eligibility criteria / educational qualification for ITI Apprentices Job

Those who wish to apply for ITI Apprentices Job under HAL Recruitment 2019, should have an ITI certificate (NCVT/SCVT) pass in the concerned trade for which they are applying.

Age limit to apply for HAL jobs

Candidates should have completed at least 18 years of age to apply for the vacant posts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

How to apply for HAL jobs

Eligible and interested candidates should download the Application Format from the official website hal-india.co.in. All applications should be submitted before August 31, 2019.