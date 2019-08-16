Friday, August 16, 2019
     
HAL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announces new jobs. Check vacancies, last date to apply

Candidates who are interested in jobs with HAL should read on to know the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, last date to apply, age limit to apply and more.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 16:36 IST
Representative News Image

Job vacancies with HAL 

Good news for those who have been seeking jobs with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited! HAL is inviting applications for a number of posts which include ITI Apprentice for Fitter, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician and other trades. Candidates who are interested to apply with the HAL should note that the last date is August 31, 2019. 

HAL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details 

ITI Apprentice

Disciplines
Fitter
Turner
Mechanical-Refrigeration and Air-Condition
Mechanic Motor Vehicle  
Carpenter
Electrician
Electronics Mechanic
Wielder (Gas and Electrician)
Machinist
COPA
Draughtsman (Mechanical)
Instrument Mechanic   
Painter General
Tailor man/Cutting and Tailoring
Draughtsman (Civil )

Eligibility criteria / educational qualification for ITI Apprentices Job

Those who wish to apply for ITI Apprentices Job under HAL Recruitment 2019, should have an ITI certificate (NCVT/SCVT) pass in the concerned trade for which they are applying.

Age limit to apply for HAL jobs

Candidates should have completed at least 18 years of age to apply for the vacant posts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

How to apply for HAL jobs 

Eligible and interested candidates should download the Application Format from the official website hal-india.co.in. All applications should be submitted before August 31, 2019. 

