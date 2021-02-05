Grab THESE govt jobs without clearing UPSC. Recruitment open, apply now

Image Source : INDIA TV Govt opens recruitment for key positions with lucrative salary. Apply now

The government on Friday offered a lucrative job opportunity for the positions of Secretary and Director level officers. And all this, without qualifying for the UPSC examination. The government has invited applications under different ministries/departments on a contract basis for a period of 3 years. This would be extendable to 5 years depending upon performance.

WHO CAN APPLY

The following with a minimum of experience of 15 years for Joint Secretary Level posts and experience of 10 years for Director Level posts are eligible to apply:

Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.

Individuals working at comparable levels in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes.

Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organizations, International/Multinational Organisations.

WHAT IS THE AGE AND PAY CRITERION

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

However, the Government reserves its right to place deserving appointees at an appropriatelevel within the scale of pay. The crucial date for determining the age shall be the closing date for submission of online application.

HOW TO APPLY

Apply online through upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of each of the claims made by them in the application like, Date of Birth, Educational Qualification, Experience, Desirable Qualification(s) etc. or any other information, separately against each claim in pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 1 MB for the respective aforesaid modules and 2 MB for the “UPLOAD OTHER DOCUMENT” module and is legible when a printout taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post.

After submitting the Online Application, the candidates are required to take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Application.

Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will be required to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the documents mentioned in para 4 below if called for interview.

The applicants are advised to submit only single Online Application for each post; however, if somehow, if he/she submits multiple Online Applications for one post, then he/she must ensure that Online Application with the higher "Application Number" is complete in all respects. The applicants, who submit multiple Online Applications, should note that only the Online Application with higher "Application Number" shall be entertained by the Commission.

The candidates are advised to submit the Online Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

