CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 RELEASED! Check details here

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 announced

The CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 12 has been released today. Students awaiting the CBSE board exam schedule should note that the CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 has been released today, on two websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. Earlier on December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced the dates for the CBSE Board exams 2021 and had said the Class 12 CBSE Board exams will be conducted between May 4 and June 10.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin from March 1 and will continue till the beginning of the theory exams.

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021: How to download

CBSE Class 12 students should follow the below-mentioned steps to download their date sheet from the official websites

1. Visit one of the CBSE websites - cbse.gov.in OR cbseacademic.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Class 12 date sheet'

3. The CBSE Class 12 date sheet will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the date sheet in PDF format and take a print of the same for future reference

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers

Students must be aware that the CBSE Board has already released the sample papers, which contain all questions that were asked in the previous years. The board has also released their marking schemes for all subjects, including Accountancy, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Psychology.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board has also reduced the syllabus for Class 12, as scores of students could not prepare for their exams during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The new revised syllabus for CBSE Class 12 can also be checked on the official website of the CBSE Board.

It should be noted that the reduced syllabus will be applicable only for this year's board exams.

