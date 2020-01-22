CBSE Admit Card 2020 released for private candidates. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 Released

CBSE Admit Card 2020: The CBSE board has released the CBSE Admit Cards 2020 today (Wednesday). Students who are preparing to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th board exams should note that the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. It should be noted that the CBSE Admit Cards 2020 have been released for private candidates. Students should read on to know how to download their CBSE Admit Cards 2020. A direct link to download CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 has also been provided.

CBSE Admit Card 2020: Details

Candidates who are preparing to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations should note that the admit card is a mandatory document and should be carried to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall would be denied if the students are found without the admit card. It should also be noted that the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 will contain important personal details and exam information as well.

In case of any mismatch or errors in details on the CBSE admit card, the same needs to be highlighted to the board. Along with details, the CBSE Board Exam 2020 admit card will also contain important instructions for the examination that students need to follow.

How to download CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

2. Click on Board Website link

3. The In Focus menu would be provided on the right side of the website

4. Click on the link that reads 'ADMIT CARD FOR PRIVATE CANDIDATES - MAIN EXAMINATION 2020'

5. A new page will open

6. Click on the admit card link

7. Select appropriate option i.e. Search by Candidate's Name, Application Number, Previous Year Roll Number

8. Enter the required details and submit

9. Your CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

10. Download your admit card in PDF format and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Admit Card 2020

Direct Link To Download CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020