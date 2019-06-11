Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 to be released by BCECEB today. Direct link to download admit card

Image Source : PTI Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 to be released today

Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) today on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board will release the DCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 for all the candidates who have successfully completed the online application process and paid the requisite fee for the entrance exam.

As per a previous notification, the admit cards for Bihar Polytechnic Exam 2019 were expected to be released on 4th June 2019.

How to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on 'on DCECE Admit Card download' link

3. Enter your application number and other required details

4. Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the file and take a print of the same

Bihar Polytechnic Exam 2019 dates

For PE and PPE Candidates: 23rd June 2019 - Sunday

For PM and PMD Candidates: 24th June 2019 – Monday

The notification also confirmed that the exam will be held in a single session of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry the admit cards to their respective exam halls, failing which they will be denied entry.