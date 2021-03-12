Bihar Police Constable PET result declared. Get direct link

Image Source : PTI Bihar Police Constable PET result declared

Bihar Police Constable (Driver) PET result has been released on the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Police -- csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the PET conducted for the recruitment of Home Guard Constable (Driver) in Bihar Police, can visit the official website to check the result. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The list of successful candidates in PET and Document Verification and qualified for the Driving Eligibility Test (DET) has been released on the website in the PDF format.

Bihar Police Constable (Driver) DET date and venue

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Police will release the date, venue, and admit card for the Driving Eligibility Test (DET) on the official website of CSBC. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the CSBC to get the latest update on the same.

Bihar Police Constable (Driver) PET result - Direct link

