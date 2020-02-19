Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 released. Get direct link to check exam centre list, hall ticket

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar. CSBC has also released the centre list of candidates for the Bihar Police Constable examination 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2020 can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. However, currently, the link to download the admit card is not opening.

CSBC will be conducting the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination on March 8, 2020, in two shifts, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall ticket to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit the CSBC official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'Download your e-Admit Card for written exam scheduled on 08.03.2020 of Bihar Police Constable' link

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference