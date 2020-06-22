Image Source : FILE Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam: BSEB dummy registration card 2021 to be released today. Check details

BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the BSEB dummy registration card for Class 10 (matric) and Class 12 exams 2021 today, i.e., on June 22. Candidates who will be appearing in the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 examinations 2021 can download their BSEB dummy registration card through the official website, once it is released. Candidates will also be allowed to make the correction(s), if required, in the details mentioned in the dummy registration card for Bihar Board examinations 2021.

All the schools and inter colleges in Bihar have been instructed to download and provide the Bihar Board dummy registration card 2021 to students on or before June 30. Candidates are advised to cross-check and verify all the details mentioned in the BSEB dummy registration card from June 22 to June 30.

However, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.com for further details.

BSEB 10th, 12th Registration Card 2021: Details

The educational institutes will send the Bihar Board final registration card 2021 by July 7. Candidates can make corrections in - candidate's name, date of birth, parent's name, caste, category, gender, photo, subjects etc.

