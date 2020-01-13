Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 (Final) Released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 (Final) Released

Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020: The Bihar 10th Final Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who are preparing to appear in the upcoming secondary exams should note that the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 has been released for board exams. Students should check the official website of Bihar Board for more updates on the admit card that has been released. Below, you will find the steps to check and download the admit card. A direct link to download the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 has also been provided for students of the Bihar board.

Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020: Details required to download

Students should note that the Bihar board has made it mandatory to download the BSEB 10th Admit Card 2020 from the official website only. Additionally, to ensure that only students and relevant school authorities are able to download the BSEB 10th Final Admit Card 2020, the admit cards have been made available to the students only through input of some personal details. Students should have their school code, registration number and date of birth to check and download the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020.

How to check Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website biharboard.online

2. Click on the link that says 'view/print Final Admit Card [Annual Secondary Exam 2020]'

3. A new page will open

4. Provide you school code, registration number, date of birth

5. Verify your details and submit

6. Your Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020

Students can download their BSEB admit cards through a direct link provided below

Direct Link To Download Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020

It is important to note that the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020 should be taken to the examination hall. Students preparing for exams will be denied entry to the exam hall without the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2020.