Gurugram: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi arrested for splashing fake currency notes from moving car, gets bail

A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram.

Haryana: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi and his friends were arrested by Gurugram Police for performing dangerous stunt for social media reel in Gurugram near Golf Course DLF underpass. They were trying to recreate a scene from a movie by throwing fake-currency notes from a moving car.

However, the YouTuber was later granted bail.

The development has come after a video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram.

According to DLF Gurugram ACP, Vikas Kaushik, "...Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."

