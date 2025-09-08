Yamuna water level below danger mark; rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi today After the water level of the Yamuna swelled to the season's highest at 207.48 metres, areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, and Yamuna Bazar have been flooded, prompting people to shift to relief camps.

New Delhi:

Following a pause in incessant rains across Delhi-NCR, the Yamuna River has receded below the danger mark. At 7 am on Monday, the water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.22 metres, down from 205.33 metres the previous day. Earlier, at 6 am, the level stood at 205.24 metres.

The Yamuna's waters have been steadily declining after swelling to the season's highest of 207.48 metres last Thursday. At 6 am on Monday, it was recorded at 205.24 metres.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level at 9 pm on Sunday was recorded at 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna River breached the danger mark last Tuesday, forcing authorities to close movement on the Old Railway Bridge. The rising waters displaced nearly 10,000 people and inundated several low-lying areas along its banks.

The Old Railway Bridge, a key observation point for monitoring the river’s flow and potential flood risks, has been under close watch over the past week as water levels fluctuated.

Parts of Delhi flooded

Relief efforts are underway as tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate, and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily house people evacuated from low-lying areas along the Yamuna.

Flooding in areas such as Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, and Yamuna Bazar has forced residents to move into relief camps as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people.

The Yamuna touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023. The situation led to flooding in several parts of Delhi, including northeast, east and southeast districts, and key spots like the Rajghat and the Tibetan Market.

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorm in the national capital Delhi on Monday. The maximum temperature of Delhi is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions in the Delhi-NCR region remained largely dry on Sunday and light rain occurred in some areas.

