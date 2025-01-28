Yamuna poisoning row: Sandeep Dikshit writes to LG, Delhi Police, seeks action against Kejriwal, Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit

Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (LG) and the Police Commissioner of Delhi Police over the statement of Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Yamuna water.

"I am writing to you for strict and immediate action against Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi's water supply had been 'poisoned' and that the neighbouring state's government had planned a 'genocide' against the people of Delhi," read the letter.

"Kejriwal should explain that what kind of poison was there (in water). He is lying and still allowed to roam free. If a common man alleges the government of genocide, he will be in jail the very next day," he added.

I am surprised that why no action is being taken against him by Haryana Police or Delhi Police, the Congress leader asked.

Where is the Election Commission? I think either there is an internal alliance between both the parties (AAP and BJP) or these institutions aren't worried about such issues, even if people get panicked, he added.

"A case was registered against a person who gave a bomb threat to schools in Delhi. Either what Kejriwal is saying is true - then he should extend evidence and if not there must be a case registered against him," Dikshit said.

Atishi flags toxic Yamuna water issue again



Meanwhile, Atishi again raised concerns over the "extremely toxic" ammonia levels in the Yamuna River allegedly entering the national capital from Haryana.

In a fresh letter to the Election Commission, Atishi highlighted that ammonia levels were "six times above normal," warning that such water could not be treated or supplied to residents of the city without risking their health.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Ammonia levels continue to be six times above normal in Yamuna waters at the point it is entering Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic for the human body. Have once again written to the Election Commission asking for their intervention to prevent this toxic water from coming to Delhi." She also have sought for an urgent appointment over the issue.

Kejriwal termed it "biological warfare" and alleged that "poison" was being mixed into the Yamuna, making the water untreatable at Delhi's treatment plants.

"If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal alleged in a post on X.

He accused the BJP of planning "mass murder" but vowed that the AAP would not allow it to happen.

However, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde dismissed Kejriwal's claims as "factually incorrect" and "misleading.

