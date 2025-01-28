Supreme Court grants custody parole to Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

The Supreme Court granted custody parole to AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly polls from January 29 to February 3. The court said Hussain shall bear all the expenses for his custody parole including for Delhi police officials to be deputed with him and jail van and escort expenses.

The apex court said Hussain shall be released from jail as per the jail manual upon the deposit of the expenses i.e. around 2 lakh for 12 hours. Tahir Hussain, an AIMIM candidate from the Mustafabad seat in Delhi, has sought interim bail for the election campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. However, a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulla had given a split verdict.

Justice Pankaj Mittal was not in favour of granting bail to Hussain while Justice Amanullah was of the opinion that bail can be granted with certain conditions.

Later, to resolve the deadlock, a special bench was constituted by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The special bench is comprised of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Karol, and Justice Sandeep Mehta in the Supreme Court.

Notably, Hussain is an accused in a case of February 2020 riots connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.