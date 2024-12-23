‘Why so much hatred towards Delhi?’: Kejriwal lashes out at Centre over Republic Day tableau exclusion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over allegations of Delhi’s tableau not making the cut for next year's Republic Day parade. The former Delhi chief minister came down heavily on the BJP-led government saying that the tableau should be included every year in the Republic Day parade as it represents the national capital.

"I want to ask them, why is Delhi's tableau being excluded once again this year? Why are the people of Delhi being prevented from participating in the Republic Day celebrations," Kejriwal questioned during a press conference.

Claiming that Delhi's tableau has been missing the cut for several years now, the AAP national convenor said, "What kind of politics is this? Why is there so much hatred towards Delhi and its people? If these leaders hold such animosity, why should the people of Delhi vote for them?"

Kejriwal, who is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, said the Centre has been playing politics over the issue.

BJP responds to tableau exclusion claims

Hitting back at the AAP chief, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed Kejriwal shows his ‘true colour’ whenever a national festival approaches. He said that the tableaux selection for the Republic Day parade is made by a designated committee, adding that Kejriwa is aware of this fact.

"Delhiites have not forgotten the incident from 2014 when the entire city was gearing up to celebrate Republic Day, but Kejriwal tarnished its dignity by staging a protest," Sachdeva said.

He claimed that Kejriwal’s accusations are excuses made to divert people’s attention from the real issues. "However, since elections are approaching in Delhi, Kejriwal wants to divert people's attention from the real issues," the BJP leader said. At the presser, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, claiming its election campaign lacked "any narrative, vision, or programme for the people of Delhi".

(With inputs from PTI)