Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense fog amid sharp drop in temperature, IGI airport issues advisory for passengers

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR experienced a bone-chilling morning on Friday as dense fog engulfed the region, causing zero visibility in several areas. The ongoing cold wave has led to a sharp drop in temperatures, accompanied by winds that have made life difficult for residents especially those without permanent shelter. Visuals have also surfaced from several regions showing the dense fog.

The dense fog brought life to a standstill in many regions, with commuters facing challenges due to the poor visibility. The plummeting mercury levels have further exacerbated the harsh conditions and forced people to layer up in heavy winter clothing to combat the chill.

Night shelters offer a ray of hope

To provide relief to the homeless, night shelters in the city are running at full capacity. Visuals from areas like Sarai Kale Khan, Ram Leela Maidan, and Nigam Bodh Ghat showed dozens of people seeking refuge in these shelters. Every available bed in these shelters has been occupied as people huddle together to stay warm during the freezing nights.

Delhi airport issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport has also issued an advisory for passengers regarding disruptions in flight operations. The reduced visibility caused by the thick fog has impacted flight departures, leading to delays and cancellations. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," a post stated on X.

IMD predicts rain on weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave and foggy conditions will persist for the next few days. The weather department also predicted rain on the weekend in parts of Delhi-NCR. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the early morning and late-night hours and to take precautions to protect themselves from the extreme cold.

