Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Kashmir weather: Pahalgam shivers at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as cold conditions intensify in Valley

Kashmir weather: Pahalgam shivers at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as cold conditions intensify in Valley

Kashmir weather: Barring Gulmarg in north Kashmir, minimum temperatures across the Valley dropped by several notches as cold conditions intensified in Kashmir.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Srinagar
Published : Jan 09, 2025 12:55 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 13:01 IST
Kashmir weather, Kashmir weather updates, Kashmir weather today, Pahalgam shivers at minus 10.4 degr
Image Source : PTI (FILE) View of a snow-covered area after a fresh snowfall in Pahalgam.

Kashmir weather: The minimum temperatures plummeted several degrees below the freezing point at most places in Kashmir owing to a clear sky as cold conditions tightened its grip over the Valley, officials said on Thursday (January 9).

Night temperatures dropped in most parts of the Valley owing to a clear sky with bright sunshine witnessed for the past few days, the Met office said. In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 8.2 degrees, making it the coldest in the Valley.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1 degree, the Met office said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, marginally up from the previous night's minus 9.8 degrees, it said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, and Konibal in Pampore town logged an identical low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, it added. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while at Kokernag in south Kashmir, the mercury settle at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather over the next two days, with the possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places on Saturday.

It also said the minimum temperature is likely to drop further in the Valley, and forecast an isolated cold wave over the few days ahead.

List of minimum temperatures recorded in J-K regions today 

Kashmir Region:
Related Stories
Jammu-Kashmir: Four soldiers die as Army vehicle fall into gorge in Bandipora

Jammu-Kashmir: Four soldiers die as Army vehicle fall into gorge in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 dead, two missing after vehicle falls into river in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 dead, two missing after vehicle falls into river in Kishtwar

J-K: Family of five suffocates to death in rented house in Srinagar; LG, CM express condolences

J-K: Family of five suffocates to death in rented house in Srinagar; LG, CM express condolences

Kashmir weather updates: Cold conditions intensify in Valley after brief respite

Kashmir weather updates: Cold conditions intensify in Valley after brief respite

Second trail on Chenab Bridge in Reasi conducted by Railways | Video

Second trail on Chenab Bridge in Reasi conducted by Railways | Video

  1. Srinagar = -4.4°C
  2. Qazigund = -6.2°C
  3. Pahalgam = -10.4°C
  4. Kupwara = -4.6°C
  5. Kokernag = -5.6°C
  6. Gulmarg = -9.6°C
  7. Sonamarg = -9.4°C
  8. Bandipora = -3.8°C
  9. Baramulla = -2.2°C
  10. Pulwama = -6.4°C
  11. Anantnag = -8.4°C
  12. Khudwani = -7.6°C
  13. Kulgam = -8.4°C
  14. Shopian = -9.9°C
  15. Larnoo = -11.6°C

Jammu Region:

  1. Jammu = 5.5°C
  2. Banihal = 3.8°C
  3. Batote = 3.3°C
  4. Katra = 6.4°C
  5. Bhaderwah = -0.2°C
  6. Kishtwar = 2.7°C
  7. Padder = -5.1°C
  8. Poonch = 2.8°C
  9. Rajouri = 2.1°C
  10. Samba = 2.1°C
  11. Kathua = 6.5°C
  12. Reasi = 3.3°C
  13. Udhampur = 3.5°C

Chillai-Kalan

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'- the harshest period of winter- that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement