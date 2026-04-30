Wanted murder accused arrested after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi:

A wanted criminal was arrested after a brief encounter with the police in North-West Delhi on Wednesday. The incident took place near Prembari Pul, where officers had laid a trap based on specific intelligence. According to Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, was wanted in a murder case.

Police had received information about his movement and surrounded the area. When he arrived on a scooter and was asked to stop, he allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Police retaliate, accused injured

During the exchange of fire, a bullet reportedly grazed a police officer’s bulletproof jacket. In response, police fired back, hitting the accused in the leg. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody.

Illegal weapon recovered

After the arrest, police recovered an illegal firearm from the accused. Officials confirmed that he had been absconding for some time in connection with a murder case. The injured accused has been taken for medical treatment and remains under police custody. Further investigation is ongoing to gather more details about his activities and possible links to other crimes.

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