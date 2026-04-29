Pravesh Wahi elected mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 'Will work with with dedication'

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday elected as mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, presiding officer Raja Iqbal Singh announced on Wednesday (April 29). As the BJP witnessed a clear majority in the civic body with AAP opting out of the contest, Wahi has been appointed as the next Mayor of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, newly elected Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi says, “First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the central leadership, the Delhi leadership, our respected Chief Minister, and all senior leaders for entrusting an ordinary worker like me with such an important responsibility. I want to assure my party and organisation that I will carry out this responsibility with honesty and dedication, while working to further their principles and policies.”

It should be noted that Rohini E Ward Councillor, Wahi, is currently serving as leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has a long organisational background in the BJP and the RSS.

Significantly, the electoral college for the mayoral polls has 273 members, including councillors, MLAs and MPs. One candidate needs 137 votes to win and the BJP is currently ahead with around 156 votes, while Congress only managed 9 votes.

Know all about Parvesh Wahi?

Parvesh Wahi's ancestral family migrated from Rawalpindi in pakistan, and he belongs to the Khatri Punjabi community. He studied at an MCD primary school in Old Delhi and was connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his teen years.

He in 1990 served as an area representative of Vishva Hindu Parishad and later became a district president in 1998. In 2002, he joined the BJP Yuva Morcha and held several organisational roles before entering electoral politics.

Initially, he was elected councillor from Rohini in 2007, then Naharpur and served a second term from 2012 to 2017. In these years, he held positions like chairman of the Rohini zonal committee between 2010 and 2012 and chairman of the standing committee in the erstwhile North Corporation from 2016 to 2017.