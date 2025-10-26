Wanted criminal in armed robbery case arrested after encounter in Delhi's Badarpur flyover The accused was wanted in a case involving the robbery of a delivery boy and already had previous cases of kidnapping and robbery registered against him: Delhi Police.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police’s South-East District team arrested Himanshu following an encounter near Badarpur Flyover Park. Himanshu sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the operation.

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and cartridges from him.

Himanshu was wanted in a case involving the robbery of a delivery boy on October 22 in Pul Prahladpur. He had also been linked to previous kidnapping and robbery cases, Delhi Police confirmed.

Nangloi shootout

In another encounter in Nangloi, three criminals were injured in a shootout with Delhi Police. According to DCP Outer Sachin Sharma, the group had previously engaged in a high-speed chase with police, during which they fired at officers and escaped.

Koku Pahadia injured in Mehrauli encounter

A separate encounter took place on October 25 in Mehrauli when police tried to intercept wanted criminal Koku Pahadia. Pahadia, who has a long criminal record including illegal arms supply, sustained a bullet injury while attempting to flee. During the operation, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, and one constable suffered a minor arm injury. Pahadia is now in stable condition at a hospital. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Ranjan Pathak gang members killed

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, working with Bihar Police, killed four members of the Ranjan Pathak gang during a confrontation in Rohini. The encounter occurred around 2:20 am between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg. The deceased were identified as:

Ranjan Pathak (25) Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25) Manish Pathak (33) Aman Thakur (21)

All four were originally from Sitamarhi, Bihar, and were involved in multiple criminal cases.