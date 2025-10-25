Delhi encounters: Koku Pahadia among four criminals nabbed after shootouts in Nangloi, Mehrauli According to DCP Outer Sachin Sharma, the same group had been involved in a chase two days ago, during which they fired at police and managed to escape.

New Delhi:

As many as three persons were injured in an exchange of fire between Delhi Police and a group of criminals in Nangloi. According to DCP Outer Sachin Sharma, the same group had been involved in a chase two days ago, during which they fired at police and managed to escape.

The suspects opened fire again today, prompting police retaliation. Three of the four criminals were injured and later apprehended. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police nab criminal Koku Pahadia after encounter

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area. The accused sustained a bullet injury during crossfire and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred when police received intelligence about Pahadia’s movements and attempted to intercept him. In a bid to flee, the accused opened fire on the team, prompting officers to respond with gunfire. During the exchange, two police personnel were struck on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable suffered an injury to his arm.

Senior officials confirmed that Pahadia has a long criminal history and is wanted in several cases, including illegal arms supply. The police managed to overpower him and immediately shifted him to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Further investigation into the encounter is ongoing.

4 Ranjan Pathak gang members killed in encounter

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, working with Bihar Police, killed four members of the infamous Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini. The incident occurred around 2:20 am between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg.

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto, also known as Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21), all originally from Sitamarhi, Bihar.