Vande Bharat train to Prayagraj: Railways announces special train for Mahakumbh from Delhi, check dates

To cater to the massive crowd reaching Prayagraj for Mahakumbh mela, Indian Railways has announced to run a special Vande Bharat Train between Delhi and Varanasi. This train will run from tomorrow and the passengers can get their reservations done. Over 50 crore people have already taken Snan at the Kumbh Mela 2025.

This is the first time Railway has announced a special Vande Bharat train for Mahakumbh.

Vande Bharat train Delhi to Prayagraj: Date, time

As per the official update, the special Vande Bharat train will run from New Delhi on 15, 16 and 17 and from Varanasi on the same dates. Train number 02252 will leave from New Delhi at 5:30 am. It will reach Prayagraj Junction at 12 noon via Ghaziabad, Chipiyana Buzurg, Kanpur Central. After a five-minute stoppage, it will leave for Varanasi and will reach there at 2:40 pm.

Similarly, it will depart from Varanasi at 3:15 pm and reach Prayagraj Junction at 5:20 pm. It will reach New Delhi at 11:50 pm.

Mahakumbh footfall crosses 50 crore-mark

Over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh till Friday evening. The participation marks the "largest congregation" in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event, said the UP government, which is hosting the mega fair in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus. According to the government, over 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday alone, pushing the overall footfall at Maha Kumbh past 50 crore.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)