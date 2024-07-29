UPSC aspirants' death: Delhi Police to issue notice to MCD, may summon officials for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre

The Delhi Police will issue a notice to the MCD over the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, sources said on Monday (July 29). The police may also summon MCD officials for questioning. The police are examining the documents related to the institute, they added.

This comes after three students died in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle on Saturday (July 27) evening due to waterlogging. The civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the coaching institute, which was flooded due to rain.

NCW summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned AAP MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak over the incident. The NCW, in a post, said it has taken cognizance of the coaching centre incident where three students died in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital. "Allegations of ignored appeals for drain cleaning are concerning. A hearing is scheduled on 02.08.2024 at 12:30 pm. Notice has been given and Durgesh Pathak, MLA Rajinder Nagar, has been directed to appear in person. Non-compliance will result in appropriate action," it said.

Petition filed in Delhi High Court

The National Migrant Forum has filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court. The petition has not been mentioned yet. The Delhi government, MCD, and Rau's Coaching Center have been made parties.

Demands in the petition:

Safety and security for students and compensation for affected families.

An independent inquiry into the Rajinder Nagar incident, to be chaired by a retired HC judge.

Guidelines to ensure the safety of students coming from other states.

Directions for appropriate compensation in case of the death of students coming from other states in an accident.

Another petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court regarding the deaths of three students at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The petition demands: