Delhi UPSC aspirants death: List of 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed by MCD in Old Rajinder Nagar

Delhi UPSC aspirants death: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday sealed 13 illegally run basements of coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi. The civic body action came a day after three civil service aspirants died after being trapped in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Centre amid heavy rainfall. According to a statement by the MCD, the sealed coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules.

The MCD had last year conducted a survey of such coaching centres after a massive fire broke out at an institute in Mukharjee Nagar, another coaching hub in north Delhi. "To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms," the official said.

Full list coaching centres sealed

IAS Gurukul Chahal Academy Plutus Academy Sai Trading IAS Setu Topper's Academy Dainik Samvad Civils Daily IAS Career Power 99 Notes Vidya Guru Guidance IAS Easy for IAS

MCD to set up high-level committee to investigate the flooding

Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.

Meanwhile, the MCD will set up a high-level committee to investigate the flooding of the coaching centre's basement. “A gross criminal negligence is found on the part of the owner of the institute…The students could have escaped had the exit been free. The MCD only approves the building plan but if somebody misuses the basement for commercial activities after declaring it will be used for parking and storing purposes, what else can the agency do to ensure protection?” an MCD official told news agency PTI.

Delhi Police to issue notice to MCD

The Delhi Police will issue a notice to the MCD over the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, sources said on Monday (July 29). The police may also summon MCD officials for questioning. The police are examining the documents related to the institute, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

