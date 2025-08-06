Delhi: 32-year-old unmarried daughter allegedly kills father with cooking pan in Shahdara Delhi: According to Shivam’s account, at the time of the incident, his sister Anu (32), their mother Bala Devi, and his wife Priya (29) were all at their home in Budh Bazar, Ramnagar, Shahdara. Anu, the deceased’s unmarried daughter, resided with her parents.

New Delhi:

The police station at MS Park in Delhi received a distress call from GTB Hospital on August 6 at around 3:56 pm regarding the death of a 55-year-old man named Tek Chand Goyal. He had been admitted in an unconscious and injured state by his son Shivam but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

Family members present during the incident

According to Shivam's statement, at the time of the incident, his sister Anu (32 years old), their mother Bala Devi, and his wife Priya (29 years old) were all present at their home in Budh Bazar, Ramnagar, Shahdara. Anu, the deceased’s unmarried daughter, was living with her parents.

Allegation against daughter

Shivam further alleged, based on his wife Preeti’s account, that the father, Tek Chand Goyal, was assaulted by his daughter Anu using a 'tawa' (a flat cooking pan). The assault reportedly led to the father’s fatal injuries.

Investigation underway

The accused, Anu, has been taken into custody, and appropriate legal proceedings are being initiated as the investigation continues. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding this tragic family dispute.

More details are awaited in this regard.