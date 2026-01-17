Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar steps in to clear traffic congestion in Delhi | WATCH With Delhi-NCR continuing to face issues relating to traffic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was on Saturday seen clearing a traffic jam in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Massive traffic jams have been an issue in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, with the police regularly issuing advisories and asking people to follow rules. With Delhi-NCR continuing to face issues relating to traffic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was on Saturday seen clearing a traffic jam in the national capital.

A video of him helping officials clear the traffic in Delhi's Janpath Road has also gone viral.

Later, Khattar, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) in Lok Sabha from Haryana's Karnal, also interacted with the officials and also urged people to follow traffic rules. It must be mentioned here that the union minister was travelling to his residence from the India Habitat Centre.