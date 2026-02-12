Two women killed in car-truck collision on National Highway 24 in Delhi's Ghazipur The women were coming from Dehradun when the accident happened on NH-24 in Delhi's Ghazipur.

New Delhi:

Two women were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a parked truck at the Ghazipur toll plaza on the National Highway 24 in Delhi on Thursday. The victims were travelling from Dehradun to Delhi when the accident took place.

Police officials have arrived at the spot, and further investigation is underway. The collision took place at arounfd 7 am near the Ghazipur toll plaza on the highway. A total of 5 people were travelling in the car, officials said.

Two women died in the accident after getting trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle, while three other occupants were rushed to a hospital. The injured are reported to be in a critical condition.

Laxmi Nagar Fire Station Fire Officer R S Baghel said, “At around 7.05 am, I received information about a road accident near the Ghazipur MCD toll. We reached the spot and rescued 2 people who were trapped inside the vehicle. Before our arrival, 3 others, including 2 children and the driver, had already been taken to the hospital.

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the highway due to the car's wreckage blocking the road. Police officials were seen clearing the traffic for a smooth movement during the morning rush hour. Relief and restoration process is underway as police is arranging to remove the car wreckage from middle of the highway.

National Highway 24 or the NH-24, is a key north-south corridor located entirely within Uttar Pradesh, connecting Sonauli at the Indo-Nepal border to Saiyad Raja near the NH 19 junction in Chandauli. It connects Delhi with Meerut and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. Created through the renumbering of the former NH 29 and NH 97, the highway passes through major cities including Gorakhpur, Mau and Ghazipur.

Also read: Another man dies after falling into open sewer manhole in Rohini days after biker's death