Two dead, many injured after thunderstorms, heavy rains batter Delhi-NCR

A 22-year-old man and a person with disability were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Wednesday evening, while at least 11 others sustained injuries, police said. Around 7:50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area. The pole fell onto the road, striking a disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival," a police officer said. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed. According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that trees and poles swayed dangerously before the pole suddenly snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it.

In a separate incident at around 8:15 pm in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area, a 22-year-old man died after a tree toppled on him and two motorcycles. Azhar, a resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur, was critically injured and taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

At least six people were injured when a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed around 8:11 pm. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the report promptly. “Five to six people have been injured,” a DFS officer confirmed.

In north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, a 55-year-old was hurt after a building balcony collapsed opposite the state election commission office. Similarly, four people—three men and one woman—were injured in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area when another balcony fell on them, damaging three two-wheelers as well.

These incidents followed sudden and severe weather changes across the city. A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain caused widespread disruption, uprooting trees and disrupting traffic on major routes including Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram. Social media was flooded with visuals of trees falling on moving vehicles, including one that toppled onto a parked car on Mathura Road.

