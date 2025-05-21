Delhi-NCR hit by sudden weather change: Hailstorms, heavy rains across region, many flights diverted Delhi has been witnessing severe heat in the month of May. However, rain splashed Delhi along with hailstorms as the Delhites got a relief from the heat.

New Delhi:

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday as the national capital witnessed relief from the severe heat. Delhi has been witnessing severe heat in May with mercury hitting temperatures near 40.

Rain, accompanied by hailstorms, hit the national capital in the evening on Wednesday as Delhites got relief from the temperature.

Gusty winds and dust storms hit the capital first as people looked for shelter. Meanwhile, rain followed the dust storm to provide relief in a major change in weather.

Delhi has been witnessing temperature hikes with people finding it hard to travel during the daytime. The mercury has been on the rise with the capital having experienced a high of 41.8 degrees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the heaven gates opened up in NCR regions in Ghaziabad and Karnal too. Rain splashed the streets in Karnal, while Ghaziabad also witnessed gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning.

While rain lashed Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, a tree at the Teen Murti Marg was uprooted due to the gusty winds. Another tree at Janpath Road was seen uprooted due to the sudden change in the weather.

Many flights to Delhi halted or diverted

Meanwhile, many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been halted or diverted due to weather conditions in Delhi, Airport sources have informed.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department stated that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated parts of Delhi, among other states and Union Territories. It predicted the night to be warm in isolated parts of Delhi, among others. "Heat Wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan," the IMD had said in a post on X.

"Hot and Humid weather very likely at isolated places over Odisha. Warm Night conditions very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Punjab," it added.

DMRC issues an update in its service

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also issued an update in its service. "DMRC issues a service update. Due to a sudden windstorm, there has been some damage to OHE or external objects falling/coming onto metro tracks at certain locations. As a result, Metro services are affected and being regulated on these affected sections on Red, Yellow and Pink Lines near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Nizamuddin stations, respectively. Efforts are being made to remove these objects and restore OHE on an immediate basis to restore normalcy, DMRC said in a post on X.