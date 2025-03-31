Delhi: Two children killed as fire breaks out in house due to LPG leakage in Punjabi Bagh The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Manohar Park area of East Punjabi Bagh. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained and the Delhi Police is further investigating the case.

In a heartbreaking incident, two minor siblings lost their lives in a massive fire triggered by a gas leak from an LPG cylinder at their residence in west Delhi's Manohar Park. As per officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze erupted around 8:20 pm on Sunday at WZ-7, Manohar Park. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the flames and prevent further damage, they added. The deceased children have been identified as Aakash (7) and Sakshi (14).

According to a DFS official, the investigation revealed that the fire originated from the LPG cylinder, which had been leaking and eventually engulfed the house in flames. Three persons were injured in the fire and were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital by the PCR team. As per the Delhi Police, the incident occurred when a woman Savita (34) was cooking in the kitchen and suddenly a cloth caught fire nearby, trapping her son Aakash (7) and daughter Sakshi (14) in the room while Savita and her 11-year-old daughter Minakshi managed to escape unharmed.

Sakshi (12) and her brother Aakash (9) were injured in the incident and succumbed during treatment. Another person, Sandeep Pathak, sustained 5 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment, the official said. A team from Punjabi Bagh police station also reached the spot to investigate. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained and the Delhi Police is further investigating the case.

Fire breaks out at multispecialty hospital in Laxmi Nagar

Earlier, in a different incident, a fire broke out in a multispecialty hospital in the Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital in the late hours of Sunday. However, after consistent efforts, it was brought under control. The incident occurred at Makkar Hospital in Priyadarshni Vihar, Laxmi Nagarat around 11.42-11.43 pm on Sunday.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders were rushed to the site at 12.15 am on Monday and engaged in a firefighting operation and eventually, the situation was brought under control. According to reports, the fire started in the bed and window air conditioner on the ground floor of the B+G+2 storey building.

(With inputs from agencies)

