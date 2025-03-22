Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Delhi
  3. Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market | Video

Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market | Video

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market today (March 22). At least 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market. Image Source : VIDEO SCREEBGRAB
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market area today (March 22). At least 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot on Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The call regarding the fire was received at around 11.17 am, the official said.

"Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and firefighters are working to control the blaze," he said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the official said.

Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in the area due to the ongoing firefighting operations.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Delhi Fire Fire Delhi News Today Delhi News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\