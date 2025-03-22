Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market | Video Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market today (March 22). At least 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Market area today (March 22). At least 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot on Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The call regarding the fire was received at around 11.17 am, the official said.

"Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and firefighters are working to control the blaze," he said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the official said.

Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in the area due to the ongoing firefighting operations.

More details are awaited in this regard.