Traffic restrictions in Delhi on ICC Men's T20 World Cup match days: Check routes to avoid

Traffic restrictions and diversions will come into force around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1 in view of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches, the Delhi Police announced on Monday. According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be implemented from 9 am to 11.30 pm on match days in different phases to regulate the movement of spectators before and after the games.

Key road stretches likely to face diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police advised people to avoid certain key roads from 9 am to 2 pm on February 10, 16 and 18. The restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 7 pm on February 13 and March 1, and from 6 pm to 11.30 pm on February 12. Diversions and restrictions may be imposed whenever required on stretches such as Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and the stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg. Motorists have been urged to avoid these routes during peak hours.

Public transport encouraged for smooth travel

Spectators have been strongly encouraged to rely on the Delhi Metro and public transport for smooth and convenient travel. The nearest Metro stations to the stadium are Delhi Gate, accessible via Gates 4 and 5, and ITO, accessible via Gates 3 and 4. Limited parking will be available near the venue only for vehicles with valid parking labels, while free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and under Velodrome Road.

Items prohibited inside the stadium

The advisory also warned that vehicles parked on restricted stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law. Spectators have been advised not to carry prohibited items inside the stadium. The list includes laptops, cameras, helmets, backpacks, eatables, water bottles, power banks, lighters, matchboxes, knives or arms. Commuters have been requested to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic signage and instructions issued by on-ground personnel to avoid inconvenience.

