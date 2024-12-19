Tourist Police deployed at key locations in Delhi to help visitors: Know all about them

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tourist Police in Delhi

In an effort to make the experience of tourists visiting the national capital even more special, the Delhi Police has devised a new strategy to deploy 'Tourist Police' in special vehicles at 10 additional locations across the city. This step has been taken after discussions focused on areas with high tourist footfall. According to the information, these Tourist Police officers will be proficient in English and equipped with excellent interpersonal skills. They will be stationed at locations like the ITPO, Vasant Kunj Mall, Select City Mall, Khan Market, Anand Vihar, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Garden of Five Senses, Sarai Kale Khan, and ISBT Kashmir Gate.

Proposal sent to central govt

Earlier, Tourist Police officers and their vehicles were stationed at 20 key locations including airports, railway stations, bus stands, popular markets, Jama Masjid, Humayun's Tomb, Lotus Temple, and Qutub Minar. According to a senior police officer, an initial proposal was sent to the police headquarters, which was then forwarded to the central government for approval. The officer further added that the police deployed in the vehicles are well-versed with the geography of famous landmarks and tourist-frequented areas. Each tourist police vehicle will have three officers onboard, he added.

Tourist Police skilled in communicating with visitors

The officers are skilled in communicating in English. "We regularly conduct refresher courses for our personnel and train them to handle various situations that may arise when interacting with tourists," said the officer. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), stated that the officers deployed in the vans are well-informed about the landmarks and areas often visited by tourists. In most cases, tourists approach them for directions, and the officers provide proper guidance. The Tourist Police also have ideas about nearby hotels, taxi stands, and tourist sites, ensuring that visitors can hire taxis without falling victim to fraud or paying excessive fares.

Tourist Police provide assistance to foreign nationals

According to statistics, the majority of calls received on the Delhi Police Tourist Helpline are related to scams, overcharging, and seeking directions. Another officer mentioned that whenever foreign nationals or tourists appear to be in distress at airports or railway stations, their personnel proactively reach out to them and help them get to the right places. Every call received on the helpline is promptly attended to, ensuring tourists receive the necessary assistance. In cases where tourists face visa-related issues, they are promptly directed to the relevant embassy for further assistance.