Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till September 13

Swati Maliwal assault case: An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2024 22:19 IST
Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal assault case: A court in the national capital today (August 24) extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till September 13. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the custody after Kumar was produced through video conferencing. The magistrate also sought a response from the investigation officer regarding Kumar's plea seeking proper pagination of the chargesheet and documents provided to his advocate.

Kumar's counsel Rajat Bhardwaj said the documentation needed to be organised so that the defence could argue its case.

Delhi Police's 500-page final report against Kumar has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

