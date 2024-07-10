Delhi High Court reserves order on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea, Judgement on July 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea moved by Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case. The court will now pass the order on Friday, July 12.

On July 6, a Delhi court extended till July 16 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody.

On June 22, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody in the Swati Maliwal assault case till July 6.

Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking an extension of Kumar’s judicial custody. While his counsel opposed the plea, the prosecution said that Kumar might interfere with the current investigation.

On May 17, Swati Maliwal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, revealing the extent of harassment and torture she faced at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She had visited the CM's residence on May 13.



