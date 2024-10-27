Suspicious electronic device found in Delhi's Palika Bazar, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palika Bazar entrance gate

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Sunday (October 27) informed that they have recovered a suspicious electronic device from a shop during verification in Palika Bazaar. "This suspicious electronic device is working like a mobile network jammer. The verification of this device is being done," the Delhi Police added.





Significantly, the incident comes days after a loud blast occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, triggering a thorough investigation. Moreover in the aftermath of the blast, officials reported that they recovered a white powder-like substance from the incident site. "The white powder sample has been collected by the FSL and NSG teams and is currently under investigation," the officials mentioned.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)