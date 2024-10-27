Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Suspicious electronic device found in Delhi's Palika Bazar, probe underway

Suspicious electronic device found in Delhi's Palika Bazar, probe underway

The Delhi Police said legal action will be taken against the shopkeeper after verification of the device is conducted. 

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2024 13:17 IST
Delhi News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palika Bazar entrance gate

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Sunday (October 27) informed that they have recovered a suspicious electronic device from a shop during verification in Palika Bazaar. "This suspicious electronic device is working like a mobile network jammer. The verification of this device is being done," the Delhi Police added. 




Significantly, the incident comes days after a loud blast occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, triggering a thorough investigation. Moreover in the aftermath of the blast, officials reported that they recovered a white powder-like substance from the incident site. "The white powder sample has been collected by the FSL and NSG teams and is currently under investigation," the officials mentioned. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement