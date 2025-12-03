'Strong testament to hard work': CM Rekha Gupta on BJP's performance in MCD by-election BJP amassed seven of 12 seats in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election. The Aam Aadmi Party won three seats while Congress also opened its account by winning one seat.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has hailed people of the national capital after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amassed seven of 12 seats in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election.

CM Gupta credited BJP workers for the saffron party’s performance and congratulated victorious candidates.

“Heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Delhi for bestowing their invaluable blessings upon the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-election. This victory is a strong testament to the tireless hard work, dedication, and collective strength of our diligent workers and the organization,” CM Gupta posted on X.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the victorious BJP candidates in the by-election. Our government is committed to the development of Delhi and is working non-stop,” she added.

However, the BJP has suffered a loss of two seats in this by-election, as it had won nine of these 12 seats in the past election.

The Aam Aadmi Party won three seats while Congress also opened its account by winning one seat. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) also won one seat.

Current strength of parties in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Total Seats: 250

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 122

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 102

Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP): 16

Congress: 9

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB): 1

About Delhi MCD by-polls

The by-election on these 12 seats were necessitated after 11 councillors won seats in the Delhi Assembly and one was elected to Parliament.

The wards where by-election were conducted included Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

The voting for MCD bypolls took place on November 30. As many as 51 candidates, including 26 women, were in the fray in this key electoral battle.