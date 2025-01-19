Shakur Basti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shakur Basti Assembly Election 2025.

Shakur Basti Assembly Election 2025: The Shakur Basti Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Shakur Basti is one of the Assembly seats of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satyendar Jain won the Shakur Basti constituency in 2020. In 2015, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain registered a win in the Shakur Basti constituency. In 2013, Satyendar Jain registered his victory from the seat.

Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 99,245 voters in the Shakur Basti constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 51,954 voters were male and 46,892 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 396 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shakur Basti in 2020 was 85 (60 were men and 25 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Shakur Basti constituency was 1,05,899. Out of this, 55,445 voters were male and 49,632 were female. There were 822 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shakur Basti in 2015 was 46 (24 were men and 22 were women).

Shakur Basti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Shakur Basti constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Shakur Basti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Shakur Basti will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Shakur Basti Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Karnail Singh will contest from Shakur Basti on the BJP ticket. AAP gave ticket to Satyendar Jain for the Shakur Basti constituency. Satish Luthra will contest polls from Shakur Basti seat on a Congress ticket.

Shakur Basti Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat with a margin of 7,592 votes. He was polled 51,165 votes with a vote share of 51.6%. Jain defeated BJP candidate Dr SC Vats, who got 43,573 votes (43.94%).

Congress candidate Dev Raj Arora stood third with 3,382 (3.41%). The total number of valid votes polled was 98,524 and NOTA was in the fourth position with 641 votes (0.65%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat. He was polled 51,530 votes with a vote share of 48.67%. BJP candidate SC Vats got 48,397 (38.04%) and was the runner-up. Jain defeated Vats by a margin of 3,133 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,05,449.

Congress candidate Chaman Lal Sharma came in third with 4,812 votes (4.54%), and NOTA was in the fourth position with 438 votes (0.41%).

Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

Shakur Basti Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

2015- Satyendar Jain (AAP)2013- Satyendar Jain (AAP)2008- Shyam Lal Garg (BJP)2003- SC Vats (Congress)1998- SC Vats (Congress)1993- Gauri Shankar Bhardwaj (BJP)1983- SC Vats (Congress)1977- Ram Gopal Sisodia (Janata Party)

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 98,524 or 67.87% in the Shakur Basti Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,05,449 or 71.91%.