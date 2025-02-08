Shahdara Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shahdara Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE

Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Shahdara Assembly constituency begins at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Key Candidates:

The Shahdara Assembly constituency is set for a fierce contest in the 2025 Delhi elections, with former BJP leader Jitender Singh Shunty, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in December 2024, contesting from this seat. Shunty, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2021 for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to face strong opposition, including the BJP's Sanjay Goyal and Congress’ Jagat Singh. AAP has replaced the incumbent MLA Ram Niwas Goel with Shunty, adding further intensity to the race. The constituency has been a battleground between AAP and BJP in recent elections, and the 2025 polls are shaping up to be another closely fought battle.

LIVE Updates:

As per early trends, Jitender Singh Shunty from AAP is leading.

The counting of votes for Shahdar constituency begins.

Shahdara Assembly Constituency:

The Shahdara Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Shahdara is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. AAP candidate Ram Niwas Goel has won the Shahdara seat in the 2020 and 2015 elections.

Shahdara Constituency Demographic Profile:

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,89,407 voters in the Shahdara constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,540 were male and 89,862 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 853 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahdara in 2020 was 75 (61 men and 14 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Shahdara constituency was 1,69,959. Out of this, 90,585 voters were male, 79,368 were female and six belonged to third gender. There were 510 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahdara in 2015 was 63 (37 men and 26 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Niwas Goel won the Shahdara seat for the third consecutive time, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Goyal by a margin of 5,294 votes (4.23%). Goel secured 62,103 votes, with a vote share of 49.53%. In the 2015 elections, Goel also emerged victorious, winning the seat with 58,523 votes (49.49%) and defeating BJP’s Jitender Singh Shunty by a larger margin of 11,731 votes (9.95%). Goel’s consistent success marked AAP’s stronghold in the constituency, while voter turnout was slightly lower in 2020 (66.2%) compared to 2015 (69.58%).