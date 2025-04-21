What did accused 'Lady Don' Zikra claim about her role in Seelampur murder case? Check here Seelampur murder case: Kunal, a resident of New Seelampur, was stabbed to death in J-Block, Jhuggi Seelampur, on the evening of April 17. Zikra, one of the key accused, was arrested on the evening of April 18.

In a dramatic turn in the Seelampur murder case, Zikra, infamously known as the "Lady Don", has claimed she is being wrongfully accused in the killing of a 17-year-old boy. The deceased by identified as Kunal. Zikra, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the brutal murder, has denied her involvement, asserting, "I did not kill Kunal. I am being framed unnecessarily."

The case, which has shaken the Seelampur area of Delhi, involves the fatal attack on a teenage boy whose body was discovered under suspicious circumstances. The investigation led police to Zikra, a name reportedly known to local law enforcement due to her alleged criminal background. However, her claims of innocence have added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing probe.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court remanded 'Lady don' Zikra in police custody for two days in connection with the case. She was produced before the court following her arrest in the Seelampur Kunal murder case. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anmol Noharia had remanded Zikra for two days' police custody after considering Delhi's application and submissions by the counsel for the accused. The police told the court that she was a conspirator in the offence. They said they had recorded statements of some of the witnesses to this effect.

Nine arrested in connection with the case

Meanwhile, on Sunday, nine people, including women and minors, were held by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder. According to Delhi Police, the main accused, 'Lady Don' Zikra, along with Sahil (18), Zahida (42), Nafish (32), Sohaib (35), Aneesh (19), Vikas (29)and two minors aged about 17 and 15 years, have been taken into custody. Police teams from the North-East District carried out raids across Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Based on technical surveillance, clues, and local inputs, the suspects were arrested on April 20. During the investigation, evidence was collected against Zikra, Sahil, and two minors referred to as "Children in Conflict with Law" (CCLs). Police allege that these individuals planned the attack on the victim, Kunal.

What's the case?

It should be noted here that Kunal, a resident of New Seelampur, was stabbed to death in J-Block, Jhuggi Seelampur, on the evening of April 17. He was rushed to JPC Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead. A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Seelampur police station and multiple teams were formed to investigate the incident, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was the result of old enmity.

