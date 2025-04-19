Seelampur murder: 'Lady Don' Zikra reveals killing Kunal was revenge for attack on her brother According to police sources, the motive behind Kunal’s murder traces back to an incident in November 2023, when Zikra’s cousin Sahil, was the victim of an attempted murder.

In a significant development in the Seelampur murder case, Lady Don alias Zikra, who has been arrested in the murder case of a 17-year-old boy, reportedly stated that the motive for the attack was revenge for a previous attack on her cousin.

According to police sources, the motive behind Kunal’s murder traces back to an incident in November 2023, when Zikra’s cousin Sahil, was the victim of an attempted murder. That attack allegedly involved Lala and Shambhu, close friends of Kunal. Zikra

claimed that Kunal was also present during that assault, but his name was not mentioned in the FIR because he was a minor at the time.

Believing that Kunal had orchestrated the earlier attack, Zikra and Sahil allegedly plotted revenge. The recent murder, according to investigators, was an act of retaliation for the November incident in which Sahil narrowly survived.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend Sahil and Dilshad, both of whom have been absconding since the murder. Police are continuing their investigation and have not ruled out the involvement of other accomplices.