Purvanchal Samman March: BJP workers hold protest, break barricades outside Kejriwal's residence | VIDEO

Purvanchal Samman March: The security has been beefed up outside the residence of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducts its 'Purvanchal Samman March'. The march, which started from Ashoka Road, is headed towards Kejriwal's residence in protest.

The Delhi Police had deployed additional personnel and barricaded the area to ensure law and order, however, protesters broke barricading outside the AAP chief's residence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained several BJP workers and supporters who were protesting outside the residence of Kejriwal.

The protest comes amidst allegations from BJP leaders accusing Kejriwal of neglecting the interests of the Purvanchal community in the city. Officials have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any disruption or untoward incidents during the march.

Political tug-of-war over Purvanchali voters

The issue of Purvanchali voters has sparked a heated debate in Delhi's political arena. In a strong statement, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the silence of BJP leaders on key issues affecting the Purvanchal community. "I want to ask Delhi’s Purvanchali leaders—where were they when JP Nadda called Purvanchalis 'infiltrators'? Where was Manoj Tiwari, and where was the Purvanchal Morcha? When the Chhath Ghat in my constituency was demolished, where was Manoj Tiwari?" Bharadwaj said during a press conference.

He further accused the BJP of voter suppression, alleging, "We held this press conference to highlight that Purvanchali votes in Delhi are being deleted because they support AAP." Meanwhile, the BJP has countered these claims, accusing the AAP and Kejriwal of disrespecting Purvanchali voters. Both parties are vying to secure the significant Purvanchali voter base in the capital, with the Assembly elections drawing closer.

