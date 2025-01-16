Saif Ali Khan attacked: Kejriwal accuses Maharashtra govt of failing to provide security to people in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of failing to provide security to people in Mumbai in the wake of the stabbing attempt on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. "As soon as I woke up in the morning, I received heart-wrenching news. The famous actor has been attacked with a knife 6 times," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said this is not an isolated incident and cited the incidents of Salman Khan's attack and Baba Siddiqui's shooting.

“A gangster runs the Una Gang in Gujarat. It seems that such gangsters have good infiltration in the country's government. The government has failed to provide security in Mumbai even with double engines in the state," Kejriwal alleged.

He said that the present government can't protect the country, the border, and the capital. He alleged that there are open calls for ransom in Delhi. "The BJP should stop dirty politics and do developmental work," he said.

Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan's team issued a statement saying that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police is investigating the incident," the statement read.

"We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," Saif Ali Khan's team added.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, said that the investigation is underway. "Investigation is underway. I can't disclose the details," he said.

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine, and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.